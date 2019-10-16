Downtown Blacksburg fighting breast cancer with specially designed bras

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - Community members and Virginia Tech Fashion and Design students were challenged to design a bra based on the theme, Fighting Breast Cancer.

The designs are on display at various stores in Kent Square in downtown Blacksburg where you can vote for your favorite while supporting the 11th annual Pretty in Pink downtown fundraiser.

Money from the challenge will go to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. Votes cost $1 each or $5 for 6.

"Breast cancer is important. All types of cancer. But it was a way to bring the community together in an event we can all be supportive and bring people downtown," said Marla Kemsey, owner of Kent Jewelers.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EVENT:



Participating Downtown Merchants will be donating a % of their proceeds for the day find the list of participating businesses at www.downtownblacksburg.com. Once again Kent Jewelers and Next Door Bake Shop will be selling "Cupcakes for the Cause" with all proceeds going to VBCF. Every cupcake contains a gemstone and one lucky person will find a diamond!!

Join In Balance Yoga for an all level flow session on 10/17 from 9 to 10 am. Class will be held @ 250 Main St. 2nd Floor Balcony near Real Life Dental and American Red Cross.

Please bring your own mat. All levels are welcome and 100% of the donations will benefit the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

This year's 11th Annual Pretty in Pink "Happy Hours" will take place in coordination with Downtown Blacksburg, Inc and the Blacksburg Junior Women's Club Social. This reception is OPEN TO ALL and features food, beverages and music and fun with DJ Earl Brown. The silent auction will take place during the Happy Hours and features some truly awesome auction items you won't want to miss out on!

