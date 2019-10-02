Dublin Police Department remembers late chief

DUBLIN, Va. - The Dublin Police Department is remembering late chief Jay Vest, who died on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post shared by the department.

Vest was a big fan of the Pulaski County Cougars football team and NASCAR fanatic.

He is remembered by his sons & daughter-in-law, Greg Vest and Scott and Chrissi Vest; his daughters and sons-in-law, Anna and Greg Tickle, and Lora and Billy Richardson and his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursdayat 7 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Jay Vest's honor to PCHS Football, ATTN: Jamie Graham, 5414 Cougar Trail Rd., Dublin VA 24084.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.