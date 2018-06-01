Dublin woman killed, 1 seriously hurt in Route 11 crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A Dublin woman is dead after a crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning.

Sara Ann Hunter, 59, died in the three-car crash, according to state police.

Justin Collins, 30, of Barren Spring, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, while a Dublin woman sustained minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation and witness statements confirm, Collins was traveling south on Route 11 when his vehicle veered into the north bound lane impacting the truck driven by Hunter.

A secondary impact occurred when Collins’ vehicle struck the SUV driven by the other Dublin woman.

No charges have been filed pending lab results and complete investigation.

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and seriously injured another on Route 11 in Pulaski County.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. Friday in the stretch of Route 11 between Fairlawn and Dublin.

One driver has died, and another had to be airlifted to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The third driver was not seriously injured, according to officials.

The sheriff's office has not identified the person who was killed yet. Next of kin have been notified.

Route 11 is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

A major crash is causing traffic issues on Route 11 in Pulaski County Friday morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid Route 11 between Fairlawn and Dublin. The sheriff's office suggests taking alternative routes such as old Route 11.

The sheriff's office expects this wreck to cause major delays for "an unknown length of time."

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.