End of temporary lay offs in sight for Volvo plant in Dublin

DUBLIN, Va. - Thousands of Volvo employees in the New River Valley could be back on the job soon.

This comes as Mack Trucks announced it reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers Union.

The new four-year agreement would cover about 3,500 employees at six facilities, including the one in Maryland that makes engines and transmissions for the trucks at the Volvo plant in Dublin.

With the agreement, the UAW will end its strike at 9 a.m. Friday.

The company expects to have its industrial system ramped up to full production in several days.

As we reported earlier this week, 3,000 people were laid off from the Volvo plant in Dublin.

When full production resumes in Maryland, the Dublin employees should be returning to work.

