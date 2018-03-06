Mountain Lake Lodge makes list of top movie destinations

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A Giles County hotel has made its way onto TripAdvisor's top movie destinations list.

Mountain Lake Lodge, in Pembroke, ranked as No.8 on the list of top 10 movie destinations.

The lodge is famously known for the filming of the movie "Dirty Dancing."

Officials at the lodge tell 10 News that they were not surprised because of the many international guests they already receive.

“Ever since the listing came out the phones have been ringing off the hook and I absolutely think that we will continue getting more bookings here at the hotel," said Josf Koefer, the marketing manager of the Mountain Lake Lodge.

The famous lodge is currently opened on the weekends and will reopen full time on March 16.

