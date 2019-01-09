Roanoke man indicted on charge of hiding body of his 3-month-old daughter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A grand jury in Montgomery County says there is enough evidence for a Roanoke man to face charges that he concealed the dead body of his 3-month-old daughter.

The grand jury indicted Andrew Terry on the charge Tuesday.

The body of 3-month-old Arieanna Day still has not been found after she was last seen Sept. 11, 2018.

During a hearing in October, prosecutors played an interview in court in which Terry told police that he buried the infant’s body in Montgomery County.

Terry is next scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

