Mario Tama/Getty Images

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - Floyd County Schools will release early Thursday, Oct. 3, due to heat.

Outlying schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and town schools at 12 p.m.

Wednesday brought record-breaking heat to southwest Virginia, and more record-breaking heat is on the way Thursday.

