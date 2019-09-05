Former Radford University student accused of killing roommate to make first court appearance

RADFORD, Va. - After two continuances, a former Radford University student is scheduled to make her first court appearance Thursday morning, charged with the second-degree murder of her roommate.

Luisa Cutting, 21, is charged with the fatal stabbing of Alexa Cannon in January.

Alexa Cannon

Cannon, who was from Roanoke, also attended Radford University and was planning to graduate next year. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2016.

On January 24, authorities responded to the 1200 block of Clement Street at 7:45 a.m. in reference to a 911 call.

When they arrived, Cutting opened the door. She was covered in blood, turned around, put her hands behind her head and said to officers, "Arrest me," according to a search warrant.

When an officer asked what was going on, she said, "I killed her," according to the warrant.

Inside the apartment, officers found Cannon's body. Search warrants indicate she had been stabbed multiple times.

Cutting's two previous court appearances, scheduled for January 25 and June 13, were both continued, making Thursday's appearance the first step in the legal process.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Radford General District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.