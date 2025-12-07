Skip to main content
LIST: School, business closings and delays for Dec. 7, 2025

Several delays and closings are in place across our region as wintry weather continues to move through parts of Virginia.

WSLS 10 has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day, forecasting snow for Southwest Virginia. On and off scattered snow showers build into the region early Friday morning with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain at times. For more information on how the wintry mix could impact your Friday morning commute, click here.

Here is a list of closings and delays. For more information on our website, click here.

