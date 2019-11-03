Gas tanker crash at the Celanese Bridge causing major detours

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Major detours are in place after a gas tanker crashed at the Celanese Bridge Saturday night.

The Pearisburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police say the tractor trailer overturned at the Celanese bridge, and all traffic has been redirected to route 100.

Officers say Route 460 east and west is closed at Thomas Drive to the back gate of Celanese. Anyone reporting to work at Celanese should take Route 100 to Narrows and back to 460 and park at the back gate.

Giles County says due to the extent of the damage and a fuel spill, Route 460 is expected to be blocked for an extended period.

We'll be following detour announcements as we learn more from law enforcement.

