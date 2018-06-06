Giles County's J.B. Buckland dies in farming accident

GILES COUNTY, Va. - We now know that longtime civil servant J.B. Buckland died in Tuesday night's farming accident.

Buckland served on the county's school board for 33 years.

One person is dead after a reported farming accident in Giles County Tuesday.

At about 2:35 p.m. someone called 911 to report the accident on State Line Road as an individual was trapped inside a hay baler.

When rescue units arrived, it was determined the person had died.

No name is being released at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

Units with the Giles County Rescue Squad, Carillion Ambulance Service, Peterstown Rescue Squad, Giles County Sheriff's Office, Narrows Police Department and the Rich Creek Police Department all responded to the call.

