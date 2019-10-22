Group walking cross country for Virginia Beach shooting victims passes through Southwest Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A group walking across the country to raise money for the survivors of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach earlier this year and families of the victims is in Southwest Virginia.

The four men walked through Wythe, Pulaski, and Montgomery counties Tuesday.

They started their walk 51 days ago at the Santa Monica pier in California after quitting their jobs.

They hope to get to Virginia Beach by Sunday.

"The whole trip, we have stood by our motto, and that’s ‘We Care,'" said Daryl Fischer, one of the men walking. We care about these individuals that were affected, we care about everybody in our community, and we’ve seen since we’ve done this, our community has gotten stronger and stronger and stronger and we want to bring that message to other communities.”

