Gun charge dropped against former Virginia Tech student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - During Monday's trial, the defense filed a motion for the charge against Yunsong Zhao to be dropped and the judge granted the motion.

Zhao was charged with possession or transportation of certain firearms by a non-U.S. citizen.

Here's what's happened so far in the trial of former Virginia Tech student Yunsong Zhao:

• A gun store employee testified that he sold Zhao a 30-round magazine, which is against the law, but the employee did not have any documentation to prove that

• A Blacksburg police investigator testified that he surveilled Zhao at a local shooting range and saw the 30-round magazine, however, he has no physical proof

• Another sporting goods store employee testified that Zhao came into his store after purchasing a gun and two 30-round magazine online

• Zhao had to do his background check at that store and pick the gun and ammunition up there.

• The man testified that Zhao told him he knew he couldn’t have the 30-round magazines and traded them for other gun accessories.

At this point, the defense has yet to call any witnesses.

The former Virginia Tech student who is facing charges over an assault weapon pleaded not guilty on Monday morning.

This case has created some controversy, and protesters gathered in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse, saying that Yunsong Zhao was discriminated against.

Virginia Tech police arrested Zhao, who was 19 at the time, on Jan. 29 and charged him with possessing or transporting an assault firearm while not being a U.S. citizen or while not being lawfully admitted for permanent residence to the U.S, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, a Blacksburg police detective saw Zhao firing the gun with the 30-round magazine attached while at a shooting range.

It is legal to have the rifle and magazine separately, but it is against the law to have them together.

Zhao was on a student visa but he is not a student anymore since he was expelled.

Zhao claims the university, its police department, and the Blacksburg Police Department violated his constitutional rights when they arrested him. He says they targeted him because of his national origin and his interest in guns, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.

Zhao has requested a jury trial instead of a bench trial. The court is trying to seat a jury now.

