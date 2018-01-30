Virginia Tech freshman had assault rifle, attempted to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo, police say

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Police have arrested a Virginia Tech student they say illegally had an assault rifle.

Virginia Tech police arrested 19-year-old Yunsong Zhao on Monday and charged him with possessing or transporting an assault firearm while not being a U.S. citizen or while not being lawfully admitted for permanent residence to the U.S, according to the arrest warrant.

The charge is a class 6 felony.

The warrant also states that per the complainant, in addition to having an assault rifle, Zhao attempted to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo, had been researching bulletproof vests and bought a former police vehicle that still bears some police markings, which he outfitted with a special bumper.

Zhao, who has family in China, has no known criminal history and lived in Cochrane Hall, according to the warrant.

Virginia Tech says that as of Tuesday, Zhao is no longer a student at the university, though he was one at the time of his arrest.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bail.

This past April marked 10 years since the Virginia Tech shooting when a gunman killed 32 people on campus.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.