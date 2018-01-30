Police investigate threatening rumor at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech police have made an arrest following a rumor that students were in danger.

Monday, the department received information about a rumor that "someone on campus" had been "stockpiling weapons" and the students "should avoid large lecture classes."

Police have not found evidence that this rumor is accurate, but they did arrest a student for a firearms violation. The department said on its Facebook page that "it is quite possible this case sparked the rumor."

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

