Mental health discussion kicks off day 4 of Keepers trial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - 10 :45 a.m. update

Dr. Mack testified that Natalie Keepers has six mental health disorders which include:

Depersonalization-derealization disorder

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

borderline personality disorder

dependent and schizotypal disorder

panic disorder

persistent depressive disorder

The explanation of those disorders was repeatedly disrupted by objections from the commonwealth, and rephrasing requests from the defense in order to follow Judge Robert Turk's guidelines as how this evidence would be presented. Dr. Mack even asked for a two-minute recess to gather himself, seemingly frustrated by the interruptions.

Dr. Mack gave a explanation of each disorder and how it would affect the hypothetical person.

He said that Depersonalization-derealization disorder is a subset of a dissociative disorder. He said Keepers presented a strong detachment from her emotions, and that she experiences unreality, detachment or being an outside observer of her own actions and thoughts, perception of reality, feeling like she is in a dream-like state. He said the core issue is a detachment from herself that acts a protection mechanism that has occurred after years of build up of prior trauma. He said she has a problem with understanding her own reality. He said this coincides with post traumatic stress disorder. He said Keepers reported flash-backs and nightmares. Not all of that explanation was presented to the jury.

---------------------------------------------------------

9:45 a.m. update:

The defense began the fourth day of the Natalie Keepers trial by calling an expert witness to the stand to testify about the mental health of Keepers.

Dr. Jonathan Mack, a forensic psychology and neuropsychology expert, was called to the stand. He testified that he performed a forensic psychological and neuropsychological examination on Keepers while she was in jail. He testified that he was paid by the defense to conduct the examination, but that does not influence his opinion of her mental health in any way.

Dr. Mack said that he interviewed her for several hours and put her through multiple psychological tests. In all, he said he spent between 18 and 20 hours with Keepers during her evaluation in April of 2016. He said she was administered approximately 38 tests.

He said that Keepers had a history of speech and language problems. After defense attorney John Robertson established the types of tests Dr. Mack performed on Keepers, he asked, "What is your opinion?" The Commonwealth objected and the jury was asked to leave the room while the judge discussed the objection. Before Dr. Mack would be allowed to answer his diagnosis of Keepers, Commonwealth Attorney Mary Pettitt wanted to make sure that only diagnoses that could relate to why she behaved the way she did during Nicole Lovell's murder would be introduced to the court.

Judge Turk ruled that Dr. Mack must give his diagnosis of Keepers then explain how that diagnosis would hypothetically affect any individual.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

The fourth day of the Natalie Keepers trial is set to begin Thursday.

Keepers is the former Virginia Tech student who is accused of helping David Eisenhauer kill 13-year-old Nicole Lovell in 2016. Eisenhauer will spend the next 50 years in prison.

The third day of trial was centered around evidence, such as a shovel, Lovell's bloody 'Minions' blanket, and social media communications between Keepers and Eisenhauer.

Surveillance photos and GPS analysis were also presented to the jury on Wednesday. The jury had viewed interrogation videos and heard audio recordings of Keepers earlier this week.

Keepers has already pleaded guilty to concealing Lovell's body. She is on trial for accessory to murder before the fact.

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas will be in court Thursday. This article will be updated as new details emerge.

