Local animal shelters prepare for nationwide pet adoption event

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Ten News is teaming up with several animal rescue organizations across the region and we need your help to clear the shelters.

The nationwide pet adoption event takes place Saturday Aug. 17.

On Friday afternoon, the Montgomery County Humane Society took kittens and dogs to Grand Home Furnishings in Christiansburg to promote the big event.

"We have so many kittens right now. We're in the middle of kitten season. We have so many in foster homes that we still need to get into the shelter. We have people calling us daily in need of help," Montgomery County Humane Society adoption and rescue coordinator Shannon Porter said.

Last year, 10 News helped more than 1,000 animals find homes.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.