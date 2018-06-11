Local drive-in's suit withdrawn in court

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A legal battle between the town of Christiansburg and an iconic drive-in theater is over for now.

Court records show the Starlite Drive-In Theater's declaratory judgment suit against the town has been withdrawn.

Town officials said Starlite's attorney withdrew the case.

The two sides have been at odds since 2016 when neighbors complained about noise from the drive-in's movies.

Christiansburg adopted a new noise ordinance this year. The Starlite has applied for a special permit as a part of the revamped ordinance.

