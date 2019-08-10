Madison Heights man dead after tire blowout on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A Madison Heights man is dead after his tire blew out on Interstate 81, causing him to crash.

Virginia State Police is investigating this single-vehicle crash that happened Friday at 10:19 a.m. in Montgomery County on I-81 at mile marker 124.

Mark Sprouse, 44, of Madison Heights, was driving a box truck south when, according to witnesses, the front driver's side tire blew out, Virginia State Police says.

Sprouse lost control of the truck and ran off the left side of I-81. He crashed through the guardrail and hit a rock embankment, according to Virginia State Police.

Sprouse died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.

