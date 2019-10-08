Major renovations underway to transform Virginia Tech engineering building

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Major renovations are underway to transform one of Virginia Tech's oldest buildings.

Construction at Holden Hall will almost triple the space with modern labs and classrooms.

Crews will tear down parts of the building to make room for new multistory wings and restore other areas.

The goal is to deepen research, enhance experiential learning and boost recruiting opportunities for the university's mining and minerals and mechanical engineering departments.

“Students will actually have a two-story structure filled with earth and dirt to actually test the latest equipment used in mining engineering," university spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

The renovations are expected to take about two years.

