Man dead, another hurt after Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead and another is hurt after a Carroll County crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the three-vehicle crash happened Saturday around midnight on Route 58, less than a mile west of Route 722.

A 2011 Subaru Impreza was going west on Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the highway onto a private drive. It hit a parked 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to state police.

Police say the impact of the crash sent the Subaru into a culvert. It then reportedly hit a highway sign and went back into the westbound lanes of Route 58, where it collided with a 2007 Pontiac G6 that was going west on Route 58 at the time of the crash.

Thirty-one-year-old Jesse Crouse, the driver of the Subaru, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Wake Forest, North Carolina, where he died as a result of his injuries the next day, according to authorities.

The driver of the Pontiac, Ronald Patterson, 37, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

Police say the Ford F-150 was empty at the time of the crash.

