23 kids hospitalized after experiencing heat-related fatigue at Calfee Park

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees hosted 1,800 sixth and seventh-grade students for Tuesday afternoon's game, but 23 were taken to LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski after experiencing heat-related fatigue.

Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet says all the kids are expected to be OK.

Ambulances were called for the students and first responders set up a triage area with A/C to evaluate and then transport kids to the hospital.

Pulaski County School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers said that 16 of his students ended up being taken to LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski.

Sweet said all first responders were extremely professional and took good care of everyone.

The Yankees welcomed the students from four different area school districts.

Sweet, who was at the game himself, said that the heat caught up with some of the kids quickly.

While there was free water offered at the game, Sweet said not everyone took advantage of that.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.