Mother searches for answers after Radford student dies in jail

RADFORD, Va. - A mother from Northern Virginia wants answers after her son died in police custody.

Eduardo Lobo-Perez was 18 years old and just started his freshman year at Radford University.

Campus police arrested him Wednesday night. He was charged with public intoxication.

Virginia State Police say officers at the nearby jail found him unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning.

His family in Culpeper held a yard sale over the weekend to raise money for his funeral.

His mother says she hasn't been told exactly what happened.

"What happened to my baby? He was only 18 years old. He was dreaming of going to college," said Aris' mother.

There is a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the family's funeral expenses.



