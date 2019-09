CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The death of a 71-year-old missing Christiansburg man has been ruled accidental.

Authorities found Carl "Denny" Alls dead at about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Alls died of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner.

Alls was last seen leaving his home for a motorcycle ride on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Multiple agencies and many volunteers spent countless hours searching for him before his body was found.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.