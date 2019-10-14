New restaurants coming to downtown Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Two new restaurants are coming to a popular spot in downtown Blacksburg.

This summer, Big Al's and Poor Billy's left the downtown building they had occupied on Main Street.

The developer said the owner of the local El Rodeo location will have a Mexican restaurant on the second floor called Centro Taco Bar.

A Korean barbecue restaurant called MixMix Korea will move in on the first floor.

The two locations are planning on opening late this year or early next year.

