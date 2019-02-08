New River Valley free health clinic receives nearly $2 million in federal funding

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A New River Valley clinic is getting almost $2 million in federal funding to help underserved patients.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the $1.9 million in funding Thursday morning for the free clinic of the New River Valley.

Administrators at the clinic say they apply for the grant every three years. It allows them to provide discounted services to just about anyone who walks in the door.

"The grant allows us to do and live our mission ... dental services, medical, preventative," said Slagel Perry.

Perry also tells us that the grant allows them to operate under an integrated system, which helps them get people to access all levels of care.

