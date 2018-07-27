New River Valley mall opens doors to new tenants

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The New River Valley Mall announced some big changes on Friday morning as they welcome new tenants.

Kirkland's, Ulta Beauty and a national home store will be added to the mall as part of the JCPenney redevelopment of the property.

In addition to national retailers, a Dish Network call center, which will employ between 75 and 125 people, and Wonder Universe: A Children's Museum, formerly the Children's Museum of Blacksburg, plan to move in.

Construction work has already begun for Dish Network, which plans to open in September, and for Wonder Universe, which will open in early 2019.

