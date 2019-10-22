One person dead, another hurt after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and another is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

On Monday around 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 5700 block of Riner Road (Route 8).

A Chevy truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was hurt with minor injuries.

The passenger, Jason Paul, 45, of Radford, was extracted from the truck, taken to New River Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

