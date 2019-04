PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - One person had to be flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a workplace fire in Pulaski County on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at about 3:30 p.m. at James Hardie, according to the Pulaski County Fire Department.

The fire was put out in 30 minutes, and one person was flown to the Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center.

