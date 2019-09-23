Open-air burn ban issued for Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Extreme dry conditions have caused Montgomery County to trigger an open-air burn ban.

The county announced on Monday that the ban, which covers campfires, burning of brush from gardens and lawns and any type of burning in a barrel.

The ban will not be lifted until the county sees a steady, saturating rainfall and improved conditions.

While some areas in the county appear green and hydrated, the county says that other areas remain dry and at high risk of fire.

Those who live in and around wooded areas are asked to use extreme caution as fire spreads rapidly and can consume a significant area in a very short time.

The ban does cover the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

Bland and Giles counties have already announced burn bans.

