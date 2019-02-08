Parts of I-81 closed in Montgomery County after pedestrian jumped off bridge onto Interstate

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Parts of I-81 are closed after a person jumped from a bridge and onto the interstate, according to Virginia State Police.

According to VDOT, there is a traffic backup of about one mile as of 11:20 p.m.

Authorities say the incident happened around 10:12 p.m. when a pedestrian jumped off a bridge at mile marker 109 and then died.

The interstate will be closed on the northbound side at exit 109. Traffic will be diverted until the investigation can be completed.

Authorities say no further information will be released.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.