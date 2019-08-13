Peebles in Pulaski, Lexington set to become Gordmans

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Get ready to say goodbye to Peebles and hello to Gordmans.

Stage, the company that owns both Peebles and Gordmans, confirmed to 10 News that both the Pulaski and Lexington Peebles stores are set to be converted to Gordmans.

Next spring, the stores will shut down for a few days and then reopen as Gordmans. All current Peebles associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans and more associates will be hired during a job fair early next year.

Gordmans is an off-price retailer that's been operating for more than 100 years.

These conversions are part of a corporate strategy by Stage as it plans to convert 250 stores in 2020 to Gordmans.

Stage says a number of Virginia Peebles stores will be converting to Gordmans in 2020 and it will release more specifics in the future.

Stage bought 48 Gordmans as well as the Gordmans name after Gordmans filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

