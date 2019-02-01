Police searching for stolen Hokie Bird statue

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg police are searching for a stolen Hokie Bird statue.

On Thursday at about 3:30 a.m., police received a report that the "Carnival of the Mind" Hokie Bird statue that resides in front of the Tech Bookstore, at 118 S. Main St. was missing.

Reportedly, there were three SUVs in the area at the time of the theft, one dark-colored SUV and two white ones, according to police.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or anonymously at 540-961-1819 or by email at CIU@blacksburg.gov.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.