Press conference, media coverage prompts about 50 new tips in Virginia Tech student murder case

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities held a press conference last month regarding the unsolved 2009 murder of two Virginia Tech students, and they say it's resulted in about 50 new tips about the case coming in.

On Aug. 26, 2009, Heidi Childs, 18, and David Metzler, 19, were shot and killed in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields in Montgomery County.

At the Aug. 23 press conference, authorities emphasized that the case was still an active criminal investigation and not a cold case. They said they needed the public's help in fitting the pieces together to solve the case and bring justice to the victims' families.

The public delivered, as Virginia State Police are reporting that the task force has fielded about 50 new tips and leads related to the murders.

Authorities urge anyone who still might have information but is hesitant to share to contact them.

"There's still time and we still want to hear from you," Capt. Greg Blankenship, commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office said in a statement.

The tip line is 540-375-9589 or you can send a tip online.

