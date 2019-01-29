Pulaski County declares Jan. 29 'Republic of Turkey Day'

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Pulaski County has officially declared Jan. 29, 2019 "Republic of Turkey Day."

The dedication comes after Turkish embassy delegates toured the New River Valley for two days.

On Tuesday, they visited New River Community College, after making stops at Radford University, Virginia Tech and the Volvo plant.

County leaders and Turkish delegates agree that the two areas have a lot in common.

"We saw the business environment here and it's very impressive and I like this county," Turkish delegate Mustafa Koca said.

County leaders hope this visit established better connections so Turkish companies will consider economic development in Pulaski County in the future.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.