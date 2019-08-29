Pulaski County to advertise at Radford University athletic events

PULASKI, Va. - Pulaski County officials are looking to Highlander country to replenish its aging population.

The county will spend $8,000 advertising at Radford University athletic events during the school year. Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet says they made the decision after receiving a study claiming its population will start to decline by 2030 because of aging.

Sweet, a Radford grad himself, says the ads are meant to make Radford students aware of the opportunities on the other side of the New River.

"We want graduates thinking about this as a place to work, to play and to stay," Sweet said. "It's very important, because these are the quality of people we're looking for with the talent that Radford University is producing."

The ads will be paid for with Chamber of Commerce funds, which do not come from taxpayers.

