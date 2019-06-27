Pulaski man faces charges after he allegedly stabbed someone before getting in car accident

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A Pulaski man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed someone before getting in a car accident, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Chris Dominic, 22, is facing charges after authorities say they received a call that someone was stabbed at the Meadowview Apartments around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to LewisGale Hospital - Pulaski and later taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Dominic reportedly ran away before officers arrived. Authorities say he was in a crash in Pulaski County not long after the incident. He was taken to LewisGale Hospital - Pulaski and later taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Dominic has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

