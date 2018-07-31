Pulaski Yankees ballpark to make major renovations

PULASKI, Va. - Major renovations are coming to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, according to the Pulaski Yankees.

The park plans to add an additional 675 seats and a new upper concourse along the third baseline.

The new upper concourse will have almost 75 handicapped-accessible and companion seats, a new 3,000 square-foot concession and restroom facility and a rooftop deck area with additional seating and space for private parties.

A major goal of the renovation is to make the ballpark more accessible for all fans by bringing the main

concourse sections to the same level, minimizing the number of steps required for traveling throughout the ballpark.

The new concourse will provide handicapped access from one end of the park to the other, providing easier access to all facilities from the lower historic entrance to the upper south entrance.

“It’s an exciting time for Pulaski,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Christina Edney. “Businesses are choosing our area to invest and grow. This expansion will only add to the revitalization of the town and help us provide more opportunities for the community.”

