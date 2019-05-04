Radford police investigating after dog attacks teen

RADFORD, Va. - Police are investigating after a dog attack sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to Radford City Police and Fire/EMS personnel, the teen was bitten multiple times by his neighbor's dog on Russell Avenue.

Officers say the victim was outside visiting the neighbor when the 100-pound Cane Corso ran out of the home and attacked him.

The neighbor, the dog's owner, tried to stop the attack, but wasn't successful.

The victim's father grabbed his gun after seeing the incident, and shot and killed the dog.

The teen was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center for treatment of seven dog bites to his arms and legs; and surgery for a fractured leg bone.

Radford Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

