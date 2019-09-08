Radford police investigating pedestrian hit by a car

RADFORD, Va. - Radford City Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said it happened in front of 33 West Main St.

The pedestrian was identified as 21-year-old Jael Osterbauer. She was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Traffic patterns were altered during the processing of the scene and have since returned to normal flow.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, please contact RCPD at (540) 731-3624.

