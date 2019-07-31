Honoring the fallen: Radford residents present state police with artistic tribute

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - Two Radford residents honored fallen state police with an artistic tribute.

On Wednesday, Gary Harris and Darrell Reed, both of Radford, presented state police at the Wytheville Division Headquarters a wooden memorial that they made to honor those killed in the line of duty.

It features a life-sized, kneeling trooper paying tribute to the Wytheville Division's fallen.

"We wanted to honor the members of [the Wytheville] Division 4 who gave their lives in the line of duty by putting their names on this artwork for all to see and remember," Harris said.

The names on the memorial include:

Sgt. Charles Puckett (1892-1938)

Sgt. Clarence Maynard (1899-1939)

Trooper Robert Giles (1930-1954)

Trooper Warren Harless (1930-1968)

Trooper Andrew Fox (1984-2012)

