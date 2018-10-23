Shawsville Middle School students encouraged to pursue higher education

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A group of seventh-graders from Shawsville Middle School is dreaming big.

Tuesday, more than 80 students spent the day at Virginia Tech to learn what it takes to accomplish their goals through education.

They explored graduate programs like biomechanics, nutrition, geosciences and structural engineering.

"If you don't really know what you're going to do when you get older, like go to college or whatever, this kind of helps you figure out what path you're going to go in and all that," student Iven Boyd said.

"Over 90 percent of them would be first-generation college students if they chose to go to college. We're really hoping that they make that choice, and the more exposure that the kids have to an environment like this, the more likely it is that it feels like a normal alternative for them," VT Graduate School child care and family services coordinator Marin Riegger said.

Before the workshop, students took an online survey to figure out which graduate programs line up with their interests.

Montgomery County School leaders will now develop follow-up activities to help students plan for their futures, mapping out what courses they will need to take in high school to set themselves up for success in college and beyond.

