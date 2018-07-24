Six missing kids found thanks to nonprofit organization

PULASKI, Va. - Six missing kids have been found after being featured on signs across Appalachian League ballparks, according to a statement from the Pulaski Yankees.

The children -- Tayviona Vandiver, Besy Montoya-Cruz, Yadira Hernandez, Kayla Shelton, Janae Ballard and Patrice Collins -- were featured on signs in Burlington, Danville, Princeton and Pulaski.

The kids were among 19 others featured on signs in short-season ballparks that have been found.

The signs that helped find the kids were part of an initiative with the Bairfind Foundation, a nonprofit with the goal of getting the public involved in the search for missing children.

The foundation has been an official charity partner of Minor League Baseball since 2016, with signs in 152 ballparks across the country.



