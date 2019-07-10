Skeeter's World Famous Hotdogs back open for business in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va.- - Skeeter's World Famous Hotdogs is one of the most popular businesses on Wytheville's Main Street. It closed for a few months after the longtime owners decided to sell it to David Clark and his family.

"It's truly a privilege and that's the way we think of it. Is that we get to carry on a tradition that's been a part of Wytheville for 94 years, working on 95 years," said Clark.

There's been a few cosmetic changes and some new menu options.

"We added a few regional classics which is some plays on some regional well- known hotdogs. And we also serve a beef dog in addition to our classic red weenie," said Clark.

A special ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday celebrated the re-opening. A re-enactor playing the wife of former President Woodrow Wilson flew in for the occasion.

"I came from Washington today to be at the opening of Skeeters. It's so wonderful to have it back open," said Wilson.

Edith Bolling Wilson was a Wytheville native.

"I was born upstairs of Skeeter's when my family lived here," said Wilson.

Bill and Ferron Smith are the previous owners of the restaurant.

"It's a bittersweet day for us. We've owned the business for 30 years. It's been a part of our family," said Bill.

Stepping down from the day to day operations, they're ready to relax and enjoy a Skeeter dog.

"We can. That's a big deal. That's the beauty of it. And we are looking forward to it," said Smith.

But they're not going far. They're the owners of the Bolling Wilson Hotel right across the street from Skeeters.

"We feel like we've done things in the community that benefits everybody and helps tourism. So it's nice to see it continue on with the Clarks."

