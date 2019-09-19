State police release timeline of Radford University student's jail death

DUBLIN, Va. - State police released a timeline of events in connection with last week's death of 18-year-old Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez inside the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Late Wednesday, Sept. 11, Radford University police responded to a call at a campus facility concerning Lobo-Perez.

Shortly before midnight Thursday, police took him into custody on a charge of public intoxication and he was transported by campus police to New River Valley Regional Jail.

At about 7:20 a.m. Thursday, jail personnel approached Lobo-Perez to offer him breakfast, which he declined.

At 7:50 a.m., jail personnel found Lobo-Perez unresponsive in his cell, according to state police.

Police say that jail personnel made immediate efforts to resuscitate Lobo-Perez; however, he was declared dead at the jail.

His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

State police investigators are awaiting additional information and analysis from the medical examiner as they continue their investigation into Lobo-Perez's death.

