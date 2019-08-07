Three Montgomery County schools one step closer to complete makeovers

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - On Tuesday night the Montgomery County School Board approved a plan to borrow $35 million for renovations at some schools instead of opting to build a new one to replace them.

Upgrades are one step closer for students at Belleview Elementary, Christiansburg Elementary and Christiansburg Primary. Some of these students are in modular classrooms and the learning in an open classroom format which is now seen as detrimental to learning.

Finding money to do them all at the same time was a challenge, but school leaders said it's the best way to do it.

"To be able to address all of these three schools at the same time will keep us from having to redistrict more students, it will get all of students inside the permanent structure of a building in elementary school in Christiansburg," Montgomery County Schools spokeswoman Brenda Drake said."And it's one step closer to the full renovation of Christiansburg High School which is our ultimate goal."

The school division said as soon as the county board of supervisors approves the bonds required they are ready to hit the ground running and start working on the projects.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.