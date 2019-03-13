Trial to begin for Blacksburg man who says he hid body of his baby daughter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday for a Blacksburg man who has said he buried his 3-month-old daughter in a shallow grave.

Andrew Terry was indicted in January on the charge of concealing a body. He told police he hid the body of his daughter, Arieanna Day, who was reported missing in September.

In a recorded interview with police that was played in court earlier, Terry said he had been fighting with the mother of Arieanna Day the day she was reported missing. Testimony revealed a custody feud between the two, who are not married and share no other children. Jessica Day has four other children and admitted in court that she didn't want to be a mother a fifth time.

Terry told officers he went to pick up the baby from Jessica Day, and when he got her, the baby was bruised, but alive. That contradicts Jessica Day's story. Day called police and reported her daughter missing that night.

She told officers she had put her down to sleep at 9:30 p.m. and then discovered her missing 20 minutes later. She then called police about an hour later after exchanging a number of calls with Terry. Terry said he didn’t take the infant to the hospital because he was afraid.

During the interview with police, Terry said he started driving and he believes the baby died sometime after that.

The child's body has still not been found, although Terry led investigators to the location. Terry is not charged with murder.

