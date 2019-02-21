Two cameras found hidden in public bathrooms at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Two hidden cameras have been removed from two separate bathrooms on Virginia Tech's campus.

Campus police recovered the two devices, which were found in public bathrooms.

One of the devices was disguised as a USB wall charger, which was plugged into a live electrical outlet.

The other was disguised as a clothing hook, which was mounted with adhesive and Velcro on a bathroom wall.

Anyone who sees anything else suspicious is asked to call the Virginia Tech Police Department immediately at the non-emergency number: 540-382-4343.

Police are asking people to not remove any suspicious items as this may interfere with obtaining evidence.

