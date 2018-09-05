Two tree sitters join fight against Mountain Valley Pipeline

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Two new tree sitters have joined the protest against the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Early Wednesday morning, two new tree sits went up in Elliston within five miles of a site where the pipeline is proposed to cross the Roanoke River.

The group Appalachians Against Pipelines is identifying the tree sitters as 24-year-old Montgomery County resident Lauren Bowman and a person who is going by Nettle. Bowman is a wildlife biologist.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission partially lifted its ban recently on pipeline construction.

