UAW strike leads to about 3,000 Volvo employees laid off at Dublin plant

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The United Auto Workers strike that began earlier this month is now being felt in the New River Valley.

Mack Trucks, a Volvo subsidiary, is in negotiations with UAW on a new collective bargaining agreement covering about 3,500 UAW-represented workers employed at six facilities in three states.

One of those facilities is the Hagerstown, Maryland, powertrain plant, which also supplies engines and transmissions to the Volvo truck assembly plant in Dublin.

Last Thursday, five days after the strike began, Volvo advised employees at the Dublin plant that due to the effects of the strike on Hagerstown, truck production would be stopped in Dublin on Monday.

Without production, Volvo temporarily laid off about 3,000 employees at the plant.

Volvo says that it doesn't know how long the layoff will last, but the company is taking steps to keep employees updated.

Volvo says negotiations with UAW resumed Monday.



